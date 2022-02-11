$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Lottery, three more $50,000 winning tickets from the Nov. 2 drawing were sold at locations in Coon Rapids, Roseville and Litchfield.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Check those Powerball tickets, Minnesota!

While there's still no winner for the now $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot, Minnesota's winning streak continues with some smaller, but still significant prizes.

First, there's the $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold at the Kwik Trip on Morris Avenue South in Hinckley.

Holiday gas station at 601 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Gas Plus station at 1583 West Co. Road C, Roseville

Speedway station at 639 E Highway 12, Litchfield

As of Thursday, Nov. 3, three of the $50,000 winning tickets from the Oct. 31 drawing still haven't been claimed. Check to see if you're the lucky winner here.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be on Saturday, Nov. 5. The estimated cash option for the incredibly lucky winner is $745,900,000.

