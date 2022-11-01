Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins

Wednesday's jackpot is now estimated at around $1.2 billion.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak.

The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3.

The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:

Cub Foods, located at 14133 Edgewood Drive, in Baxter

Holiday Stationstores, located at 9700 Betty Crocker Drive, in Plymouth

Super One Foods #509, located at 1111 – 17th St. S, in Virginia

Bill’s Superette #8, located at 15299 St. Francis Blvd. N.W., in Ramsey

Kwik Trip #465, located at 9250 Springbrook Drive N.W., in Coon Rapids

SFP Liquors LLC, located at 24086 State Highway 15 #104, in St. Cloud

The jackpot for Wednesday is now estimated at $1.2 billion, or $596.7 million in cash, and "could continue to grow based on sales," according to a press release.

“We are thrilled for all of our lucky players who have been winning Powerball prizes but want to remind players that it only takes one ticket to win,” said Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock in a statement. “Powerball is fun to play but don’t get carried away.”

The Nov. 2 drawing cash prize will be the largest in the Powerball's over six-year history.

