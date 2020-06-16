Minnesota Public Radio announces job cuts, end of 'Live from Here'

MPR cites "a large and unexpected financial challenge" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and American Public Media (APM) have announced more than two dozen layoffs and the cancellation of the nationally-aired program "Live from Here," citing "a large and unexpected financial challenge" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to members posted on the Minnesota Public Radio website, CEO Jon McTaggart said MPR would reduce its staff by 28 people, while also cancelling merit pay increases for all employees in the 2021 fiscal year, combining some departments, reducing some work hours, and reducing costs with changes to internal operating systems.

In addition, MPR and APM said it would end "The Hilarious World of Depression" podcast.

"Like all our media peers, over the past few months, some of our revenue sources have dramatically and simultaneously declined, particularly from regional and national underwriting, corporate sponsorship, national program distribution, ticketed events, custom travel, financial investments and other earned income," McTaggart said in his letter to MPR members. "While recent MPR and APM member drives and emergency fundraising efforts have been successful, with gifts from our Board and other donors, the generosity of our valued contributors is unfortunately not enough to offset the rapid loss of revenue we are experiencing."

The cuts come on top of previous cost-saving measures taken by MPR and APM this year, including furloughs, voluntary separations, and reductions in executive pay.

"In making these changes, we are focusing our resources on the programming and services you value most," McTaggart said. "We will find new ways to give you more control over when and how you listen, and greater access to our content on your favorite media devices. We’ll offer fresh, distinctive programming that deepens our value to you and attracts new audiences. We will double-down on trusted, in-depth information that engages and equips you to make informed decisions about your health, the economy and our democracy. And we will invest in understanding and addressing the systemic issues of racism and inequities further exposed by the killing of George Floyd.

"We are proud to be your trusted source for fact-based and reliable news, compelling stories of human connection and inspiring music that lifts your spirits when you need it most. Thank you for listening, and for your vital support," McTaggart said.

The cancellation of "Live from Here" marks the end to a storied national production, which originated as "A Prairie Home Companion" under original host Garrison Keillor. The variety show aired over three decades, and spawned a film of the same name in 2006.

After Keillor departed the show in 2016, musician Chris Thile took over hosting duties. Following allegations of misconduct against Keillor, the show was later retitled to "Live from Here," and its base of production was moved from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul to New York City in 2019.

The official "Live from Here" Twitter account later responded to the end of the program, telling listeners it was a joy to connect with them in person, on the radio, and online.

"COVID-19 has deeply impacted live events, from Broadway to concerts. With that uncertainty, we simply cannot continue to make the show we want to make and host Live from Here the way it was intended," the show tweeted. "We have loved every minute of bringing you along for our shared moments of discovery, entertainment, creativity, and surprise. We thank you all with all our hearts for coming together with us."