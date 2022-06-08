Anonymous donor gives $56 million to MPR

According to a press release, the funds will go toward YourClassical, MPR's classical music network, which reaches 2.75 million people weekly. The money will also go toward expanding their audience with new programming and technologies, according to the press release.

“At MPR, we are committed to being a trusted and independent source of information and inspiration for audiences across a diverse portfolio of programming and channels," said Duchesne Drew, APMG Senior Vice President & President of MPR in a press release. "More than a quarter of the music we play at YourClassical features a musician, ensemble, or composer who is a woman and/or a Black person, Indigenous person or person of color. This generous gift will allow us to expand representation, grow YourClassical’s presence and accelerate digital innovation to broaden and better serve our classical music community."