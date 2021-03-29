Minnesota rally grieves Atlanta victims, calls for support for Asian Americans

"Speak up, say something, do something," said one of the event's organizers. "We are not silent, we are very capable."

EDINA, Minn. — A few dozen people gathered outside of the New City Covenant Church Sunday afternoon to grieve for the eight lives lost in the Atlanta spa shootings earlier this month – and to call for support for Asian Americans.

It was part of a nationwide Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) rally, which was organized by the Asian American Christian Collaborative.

Pastors and faith leaders from all over the Twin Cities called for unity and support for Asian Americans, as well as support for Asian-owned businesses.

Mary Chung March is the co-lead pastor at New City Covenant church. She organized the event in Minnesota after feeling the need to speak up.

"I'm calling on all Asian Americans, AAPI leaders – it is in your power to help. Speak up, say something, do something. We are not silent, we are very capable,” Chung March said.