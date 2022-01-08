Minnesota-based Red Cross crews help those impacted by Kentucky floods, California wildfires

According to the Red Cross of Minnesota, up to six volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas region were dispatched to help in Kentucky, while more are on standby.

MINNEAPOLIS — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, following devastating floods last week — and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says those numbers could still rise with hundreds of people still reported missing.

Bridges were washed away, leaving many areas inaccessible to rescue crews.

"It's hard to imagine, entire towns are wiped out," said Mark Capaldini, with the American Red Cross in Minnesota.

Capaldini is one of several American Red Cross volunteers currently in Kentucky, working with local crews to provide resources for nine counties.

"I got a ride with a former Minnesotan now living in Ohio, who was a disaster assessment team and going through muddy waters, and she said it was different because in floods you look for water lines on the house, but this time, they were destroyed — parts of the houses in trees," he said.

The floods left more than 20,000 people without power, cell phone service and water.

"They need food, shelter and counseling on how to rebuild their lives," he said. "What they often need is just a place to be, so we set up cots and shelters and give them a secure place while they figure things out."

According to the Red Cross of Minnesota, up to six volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas region were dispatched to help in Kentucky.

Crews were also sent to California as fire officials battle wildfires.

Capaldini says it's a way to turn words into action and help those most in need.

"The opportunity to turn compassion into action, we read about this and wonder what we can do. The Red Cross gives you a chance to act," he said.

To learn more or to help with efforts, visit the Red Cross link here.

