Minnesota regulators OK rate hikes for Xcel customers

Minnesota regulators have signed off on higher electric and natural gas prices for Xcel Energy residential customers.

The state Public Service Commission issued a news release Thursday saying the utility had asked to increase electric rates by 9.4% and natural gas rates by 4.9%.

The commission said it has approved an interim electric rate increase of 6.4% and an interim natural gas rate increase of 3.9% and has started reviewing whether to raise the rates further.

Final decisions are expected in 2023 and public comment will be welcome.