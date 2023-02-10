'I feel very fortunate' | Rep. Angie Craig back in Minnesota after attack

The Minnesota Democrat is recovering after she was physically attacked inside an elevator in her Washington, D.C. apartment building.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she has her morning coffee to thank for helping her fight off an attacker in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

In a new statement released Friday, the Minnesota Democrat said she "was very, very lucky that I was not more injured" after a man followed her into an elevator inside her apartment building Thursday morning and allegedly punched her in the chin with a closed fist and grabbed her neck.

Craig was able to defend herself by throwing her coffee on the man, who then escaped. A 26-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the assault later that night.

“I wanted to let everyone know that the outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming. From myself, Cheryl and our entire family, thank you," Craig continued.

Statement from Rep. Angie Craig: pic.twitter.com/61WP0Y6fEk — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 10, 2023

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," Rep. Craig's Chief of Staff said Thursday. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Craig was present in the House of Representatives for voting later Thursday morning and has since returned to Minnesota. She is currently serving her third term in Congress representing the state's second congressional district, which includes portions of the southeast metro.

Watch more local news: