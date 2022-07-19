Rep. Omar was taking part in a planned 'civil disobedience' demonstration when she was arrested.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon while participating in an abortion rights protest.

The Minnesota congresswoman said in a tweet that she was participating in a planned "civil disobedience action."

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted that in total 35 people were arrested, including 17 members of congress.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Police had tweeted they would give demonstrators three warnings to quit blocking traffic before arrests would be made.

Correction: We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).



That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Omar had been vocal about the court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Rep. Omar has been a leader on abortion rights since coming to Congress and is a House co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v Wade into law," her staff said in a statement following Omar's arrest.

The Women's Health Protection Act is the given name of one of the measures passed by the House of Representatives last week concerning abortion access in America.

It would stop states from putting restrictions on abortions but it would need to be approved by the Senate in order to become law.

In Minnesota, a Ramsay County judge struck down many of the state's abortion restrictions during a hearing on July 11. Some of the restrictions were requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals.