Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn undergoes successful kidney surgery

The Republican congressman from southern Minnesota is recovering at Mayo Clinic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn is recovering at Mayo Clinic in Rochester following surgery to remove a kidney and surrounding cancerous tissue.

The Republican congressman, who represents the 1st District in southern Minnesota, was diagnosed with kidney cancer nearly two years ago.

Hagedorn's wife, Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, said the kidney resection procedure was successful and that the congressman is "resting comfortably."

Prior to the surgery, Hagedorn prepared a statement explaining the surgery and his prognosis:

Jennifer and I are at the Mayo Clinic this morning for my elective kidney resection surgery. For those wondering if this is good news, it is!

A little over 23 months ago, I was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer. Ever since, I’ve been receiving immunotherapy at Mayo. My body’s response to the innovative treatments has been fantastic. The cancer has been beaten back, degraded, and is localized on the kidney.

Because my condition improved so dramatically these past months and my other kidney functions just fine, doctors decided it was time to go in and remove the kidney, and by doing so, extract an estimated 99 percent of the cancer in my body.

This doesn’t mean I can quit fighting or am cured, but to make it to this point and be able to work hard and live a full life along the way is a mini-miracle. I am extremely fortunate.

Patients don’t fight cancer by themselves. They need lots of help. I appreciate my loving wife, Jennifer, being by my side every step of the way. I’m also grateful for my family, friends, staff, and so many others for their support, prayers, and encouragement.

Ultimately, it’s the healing hands of God, the Mayo Clinic, and the innovative immunotherapy that are pulling me through. Special thanks to my doctors, nurses, technicians, and other professionals at Mayo for all their concern and world class quality care.

For those dealing with serious illness, keep fighting, don’t give up! New cures are available virtually every day.

And to those enjoying good health, please see your doctor regularly and get those annual cancer screenings. For most, early detection makes a huge difference.

Carnahan posted a photo from the couple's wedding day on Twitter following her husband's surgery, while also thanking the staff at Mayo Clinic.

Thank you to the wonderful doctors & healthcare workers at @mayoclinic for taking good care of my husband today. I'm pleased to share that Jim's surgery was a success and he is in recovery. We will continue to fight cancer together. pic.twitter.com/ne5uVNNfav — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) December 28, 2020