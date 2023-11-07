Minnesota DFL representative cited for driving under the influence

The Kanabec County Attorney's Office said test results from the day of Wolgamott's arrest showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.099.

MORA, Minn. — A Minnesota state representative arrested last month after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol has been cited for two DWI counts.

The Kanabec County Attorney's Office announced Monday that DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott, who lives in St. Cloud, was cited with fourth-degree driving while impaired and DWI-operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more. Both citations are misdemeanors.

The attorney's office said test results showed Wolgamott had a BAC of 0.099 following his arrest last month.

On July 7, Wolgamott was arrested after troopers received a complaint that someone was drinking in a liquor store parking lot in Kanabec County.

A trooper located the vehicle associated with the complaint "weaving within its lane" while driving without a front license plate and expired rear tabs. The trooper stopped the car near Highway 23 and identified the driver as Wolgamott, who provided a fluid sample and was booked at the Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

On July 21, Wolgamott issued a statement apologizing for the incident and arrest, writing in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust that you have placed in me."

Surveillance video released by the city of Mora the same day appeared to show Wolgamott leaving a liquor store with items in both hands and walking to the trunk of his car. At one point, he takes a large drink of something, though it's unclear the contents of the drink. The video shows him standing near the trunk for another minute before he walks to the driver's side door while looking at his phone, gets into the car and drives away.

