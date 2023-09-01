Rep. Dan Wolgamott pleads guilty to DWI

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota Rep. Dan Wolgamott has pleaded guilty to driving while drunk after being pulled over near Mora earlier this summer.
Last month, Wolgamott was cited with fourth-degree driving while impaired and DWI-operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more.
In court documents filed Thursday, Wolgamott, who lives in St. Cloud and represents District 14B, entered a guilty plea on the second charge. As part of his plea, the first count would be dismissed and a 45-day jail sentence would be stayed for two years. He'd also have to pay a $400 fine and participate in a series of health and safety courses, which court documents say Wolgamott has already completed.
If convicted of driving under the influence in the future, Wolgamott, 32, would be subject to steeper penalties or a loss of driving privileges.
On July 7, 2023, Wolgamott was arrested after troopers received a complaint that someone was drinking in a liquor store parking lot in Kanabec County.
A trooper located the vehicle associated with the complaint "weaving within its lane" while driving without a front license plate and expired rear tabs. The trooper stopped the car near Highway 23 and identified the driver as Wolgamott, who provided a fluid sample and was booked at the Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.
The Kanabec County Attorney's Office said test results showed Wolgamott had a BAC of 0.099 following his arrest.
In July, Wolgamott issued a statement apologizing for the incident, writing in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust that you have placed in me."
