Minnesota rescue dog featured on Busch Dog Brew cans

MINNESOTA, USA — From rescue dog to beer can beauty, a round of "ap-paws" is in order for the winner of Busch Beer's Bark Bracket.
Congratulations to Kira, a rescue pup from Perham, Minnesota, for being voted to appear on more than 40,000 cans of Busch's Dog Brew!
Kira was given a new "leash" on life after she was found in a ditch by local police when she was just 3 weeks old. Her family fell in love with her at the local Humane Society and they brought Kira home the next day.
Described as a "fun-loving goof," you can find Kira's wide-eyed, droopy-tongued headshot on cans of a new Dog Brew flavor this fall.
And just to clarify, yes - Busch Dog Brew is meant for dogs.
According to Anheuser Busch, Dog Brew is all-natural and made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth "to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system."
Kira beat out Brew, a 10-year-old American bulldog mix rescue, for the win. But if you ask us, the runner-up sounds like a pretty good boy, too. Brew's owner says he got his name because he's the best drinking buddy around.
More local news from KARE 11
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: