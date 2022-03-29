Minnesota rescue dog featured on Busch Dog Brew cans

You'll see Kira's sweet face on cans of Busch's Bark Brew later this fall.

MINNESOTA, USA — From rescue dog to beer can beauty, a round of "ap-paws" is in order for the winner of Busch Beer's Bark Bracket.

Congratulations to Kira, a rescue pup from Perham, Minnesota, for being voted to appear on more than 40,000 cans of Busch's Dog Brew!

Kira was given a new "leash" on life after she was found in a ditch by local police when she was just 3 weeks old. Her family fell in love with her at the local Humane Society and they brought Kira home the next day.

Described as a "fun-loving goof," you can find Kira's wide-eyed, droopy-tongued headshot on cans of a new Dog Brew flavor this fall.

AND THE #BUSCHBARKBRACKET WINNER IS…KIRA! Kira is a fun-loving, goofball from Minnesota. She was abandoned as a puppy and rescued by her Busch Light loving humans. We can’t wait to see Kira on our next Dog Brew can!



A big round of barks to all who paw-ticipated! pic.twitter.com/3K8x5SNwyX — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 29, 2022

And just to clarify, yes - Busch Dog Brew is meant for dogs.

According to Anheuser Busch, Dog Brew is all-natural and made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth "to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system."

Kira beat out Brew, a 10-year-old American bulldog mix rescue, for the win. But if you ask us, the runner-up sounds like a pretty good boy, too. Brew's owner says he got his name because he's the best drinking buddy around.

