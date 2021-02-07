MPCA commissioner resigns as Minnesota Senate considers firing Walz cabinet members

Commissioner Laura Bishop of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency resigned ahead of a Wednesday confirmation vote.

After the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate opened a fight that could lead to the firing of one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet members, one of those members has decided to resign.

Senate Republican leaders extended the special session last week after they finished a $52 billion, two-year budget. The move lets them wield their chamber’s authority to confirm or reject the governor’s appointments after a contentious several months of battles over budget, policy and COVID-19 restrictions.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka indicates that the special session will continue at least through Wednesday, when the key votes are expected. Among those under the microscope was Laura Bishop, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

According to a Tuesday afternoon press release from Walz's office, Bishop chose to resign after Senate Republican leaders told the Governor that Bishop’s appointment would not be confirmed.

Walz's office said that MPCA Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester will serve as Temporary Commissioner of the agency.

Walz said Bishop's departure is a "loss" for Minnesotans who believe in science and climate change.

“I am extremely disappointed in the Republicans in the Senate who are choosing to use taxpayer dollars to play partisan games and try to politicize an agency charged with protecting Minnesotans from pollution because they refuse to acknowledge the science of climate change," he wrote in the release.

As for other Cabinet members, IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips has been confirmed. Votes are still set for Wednesday on Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Bishop said she plans to continue her environmental work in Minnesota.