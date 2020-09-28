Minnesota Senator Matt Little reports 'graphic' threatening email

Little connected the threat with extreme language in politics. "This is not a game, think about what you have to say," he urged via Twitter.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota senator said he received a "graphic" threat toward him and his family Saturday.

According to a police report, the threat came via email to Little's senate campaign email address.

On Sunday, Little wrote about the threat on Twitter. He said the threat, directed toward him and his family, came from a "person who lives minutes away."

"This has to stop," Little wrote. "Vicious & extreme language has a real effect on people who are unable to discern truth, who are not stable. This isn't a game, think about what you say."

Little is a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. He represents District 58, located in the southern Twin Cities area.