Minnesota sends emergency response team to Florida to assist recovery efforts

Minnesota's All Hazards Incident Management Team will be deployed for 12 days.

Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are headed to Florida to assist first responders with their recovery efforts following the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, according to Governor Tim Walz's office.

“Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors in times of need,” said Walz in a press release. “Hurricane Ian has devastated homes, businesses, and communities, and Minnesota is committed to helping the affected communities in any way possible. I am grateful for Minnesota’s first responders who have answered the call to provide aid and keep people safe. My heart is with our neighbors in Florida as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ian.”

According to the release, the team will be deployed for 12 days and will help assist their emergency operation centers, help with response and recovery efforts, and provide a command-and-control infrastructure to manage several issues, including operational, logistical, informational, planning, fiscal, community and safety.

“When disasters strike, Minnesotans don’t hesitate to step up to the plate and help others on their worst days. It doesn’t matter if we’re helping the person who lives next door or someone we have never met 3,000 miles away,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly in the release. “Traveling for days and spending time away from their families in a disaster area will not be easy for this team — but it’s the right thing to do. And we know the people of Florida would do the same for us.”

The request was made from Florida officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, making this the fourth time this year Minnesota has responded to a request.

