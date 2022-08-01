Minnesota singer wows America's Got Talent judges; receives support from her hometown

Debbii Dawson, 29, of Hutchinson, performed a rendition of ABBA's hit song "Dancing Queen."

MINNEAPOLIS — Chances are, you've probably heard ABBA's hit song "Dancing Queen" at some point in your life.

But you haven't heard it they way 29-year-old Debbi Dawson performed it, unless you watched last Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent."

Dawson, who spent a big part of her life growing up in Hutchinson, Minnesota, wow'd AGT's judges with her soft vocals and her unique rendition.

Before her audition started though, she already had the crowd cheering.

Dawson told Simon Cowell that music was her legacy, and she didn't want music "to be a dream," but "for it to just be my reality."

After her performance, the Minnesota-native received a standing ovation from all four judges [Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell] — and the audience.

Dawson told KARE 11's Connor O'Neal, "I couldn't feel my hands or my feet after," due to the nerves and anxiety she was feeling. Dawson admitted she's a very shy person, but over the past year she's been working on her confidence.

After Dawson's performance, Mandel told her, "You really do have a star quality," and added that she "blew the roof off the place."

Sofia Vergara said she "wouldn't mind listening to your [Dawson's] voice all day long."

The only constructive criticism Dawson received came from Heidi Klum, who wished Dawson "would look up a little more."

Dawson told KARE11 that she's gotten a huge response from her friends across the country after watching her audition.

"There's been lots of text messages that I am still getting to... they are being really supportive, and they are being so great, and they know how much I want this," she said.

She added that the support from Minnesotans has "felt really special," because "I moved around a lot growing up until my family settled in Hutchinson." But now, Dawson said she's realized, "Oh, this is like my hometown, it is really sweet."

When asked about her chances of winning the competition, Dawson said, "Anything can happen."

But in order to keep her "reality" alive, Dawson will have to wait for one final audition episode before hearing whether she'll advance to the live shows that begin Aug. 9.

