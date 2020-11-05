Minnesota slower to 'reopen' than other states

Some frustrated business owners are reopening without permission.

MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of small business owners bristled when they heard the state is letting Minnesota's Largest Candy Store re-open with 200 customers inside, while their small businesses have to stay closed.

"We heard the candy store was opening, and that was kind of all we needed to hear, because we sell the same kinds of foods that they do and puzzles and other things, and we figured if they can open, we should be able to open as well," said Karen Lewis, co-owner of Ficus and Fig in Burnsville.

Lewis is opening her shop Monday morning, without the state's permission, with a lot of safety measures in place.

Minnesota is taking a slower approach than some other states to open up. Also Monday -- dentists, veterinarians and elective medical procedures can begin.

Medical providers say they are prepared, while the Minnesota Nurses' Association warns they're afraid it will use up their protective equipment for treating COVID patients.

"Some of these elective surgeries, they literally are the lifeblood of these hospitals. i get it that we have to bring some back. But it can't be business as usual. Because then there won't be enough."

U of M Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm was on Meet the Press on Sunday Morning emphasizing that we need to find a way to live *with* the virus.. until there is a vaccine. But he says that doesn't mean going right back to what was once our normal lives.

"We can't do that and not expect to see a major increase in cases," Osterholm said.

Meantime, economic research company Moody's Analytics, in a Yahoo Finance article, identified Minneapolis as one of the cities best positioned to bounce back post-coronavirus, because of low population density and highly educated people.