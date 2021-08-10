Shopping for snow plows? You can bid on a MnDOT truck

Eight snow plows are currently up for auction through the state's official website.

We've yet to log our first seasonal snowfall, but it doesn't hurt to be prepared, right?

If you're in the market for snow removal tools and a standard push plow simply won't do, a truck from the Minnesota Department of Transportation could be yours.

Right now, the Minnesota Department of Administration and the state's official auction website, MinnBid.org, has eight MnDOT plow trucks up for online auction. The oldest is a 1998 International 2554 plow truck, the newest a 2004 Sterling model LT9511.

The auction for that 2004 Sterling ends Friday at 10:15 a.m., and the current high bid tops $17,000. But if you're not ready to pull the trigger on a new snow plow truck at this very moment, auctions for the seven other rigs are currently open and staggered to close throughout the rest of October.

Each of the eight trucks has to be picked up in person – sorry, no shipping.

You can find photos, product descriptions, pickup location and more information listed on the auction page.

Unfortunately, fan-favorite MnDOT truck Plowy McPlowface isn't for sale. But if you buy one of these plows, naming rights are all yours.

Something else to consider, MnDOT snow plow operators are required to have a valid Class B commercial driver’s license. So if your plow goes beyond the driveway, you might need some special documentation. Also, according to Minnesota Statute 160.2715 (a) (1), it's a misdemeanor to obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice.