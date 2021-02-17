'Irish MASK-arade' | St. Patrick's Day Parade switching to drive-thru in St. Paul

You can sign up to drive through the celebration for free by Feb. 24.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Need a bit of luck? The Minnesota St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on – but like many beloved events, it's switching things up.

This year, the Saint Patrick's Association said it is planning a drive-thru celebration in lieu of its usual parade festivities. On the association's website, it said families can expect "plenty of Irish cheer and all of our dignitaries, including Miss Shamrock and Mr. Pat 2020/2021."

The drive-thru parade will happen in the old Sears Building parking lot at 425 Rice Street in St. Paul. Parade-goers will need to sign up by Feb. 24 for free online. There's no pot of gold, but vehicles can win $100 cash prizes (and a social media shoutout) in several different categories.

COVID-19 mitigation measures are required; parade-goers will need to stay in their cars and others will mask up. In fact, the organization called it an "Irish MASK-arade" on its website.

For those who aren't planning to make the drive, another option is available: the celebration will go live on Facebook. The live feed will include interviews and close-ups of the celebration's attractions.