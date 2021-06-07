Minnesota State Capitol Building to reopen Thursday

The information desk will also be open, providing information for self-guided tours.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Capitol Building will reopen to the public, state officials announced Monday.

The building will reopen on Thursday, June 10, resuming its regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will still be closed to the public on weekends, but officials said weekend hours will also resume at a later date.

It will remain open beyond regular hours as needed to accommodate legislative floor sessions and hearings, the Department of Administration said in a press release.

Officials said people will once again be able to reserve space in the building for events and meetings. Outdoor events will still be allowed. Information on holding rallies and other events within the Capitol's buildings and grounds can be found here.