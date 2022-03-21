Minnesota State Fair adds Alice in Chains to 2022 Grandstand lineup

Breaking Benjamin and Bush are also on the bill, as the Great Minnesota Get-Together continues filling out its main stage roster.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Like its food offerings, it seems the Minnesota State Fair wants to serve up something for everyone when it comes to music at the Grandstand.

Grunge scene rockers Alice in Chains is the latest addition to the main stage lineup, playing Aug. 25 with Breaking Benjamin and Bush also on the bill. Tickets range from $79 for the general admission pit down to $36 for reserved seating. They're available via Etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Alice in Chains was one of several Seattle grunge bands to break in the late 80s, and through the decades has crossed genres into alt and heavy rock. The band's 1990 song "Man in the Box" was nominated for a Grammy, and is the second-most-played song on mainstream rock radio between the years 2010 and 2019.

Breaking Benjamin has notched 10 mainstream rock No. 1 singles and 8.5 billion streams worldwide. The band’s most recent release, 2020’s “Aurora,” gave Breaking Benjamin its most recent No. 1 song on rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

Bush hit the music scene in 1994 and charted a number of hits, selling more than 20 million albums in the U.S. and Canada alone. Among their well-known singles are “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.”

The Alice and Chains show joins these performers in the Grandstand lineup:

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour - Aug. 30

Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour with special guest Robert Randolph Band - Sept. 2

Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7 - Sept. 3

Additional artists will be announced periodically between now and the 2022 fair. Music enthusiasts are urged to sign up for the State Fair e-news letter on the fair's website.

