'Something for everyone': State Fair hiring over 1,000 positions

The Great Minnesota Get Together is around the corner and still in need of over 1,000 workers to help out this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — Is this a sign summer is ending?

The Minnesota State Fair is nearing and they are hiring.

Fair officials said, in total, they hire around 2,700 people, and they're still in need of roughly 1,200 more. These positions help keep the fair running. Open positions include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking and park and ride attendants, barn attendants and custodians.

"There is something for everyone," Maria Hayden said.

Hayden said the job fair held on Wednesday is a part of the final push for employees. Meanwhile, many food vendors said they're almost fully staffed.

Fair staple Sweet Martha's sent KARE this statement:

"We are aiming to hire 700-plus employees this year, and we're nearly 90% of the way there. Even though it's down from previous years, our return employee percentage is much higher than in the past. We are feeling confident that we'll reach our target for the fair this year."

Vendor employee wages vary, but the fair employees start at $11 an hour. If you're interested in applying, visit the State Fair's website.

The Great Minnesota Get Together runs Aug. 25 - Sept. 5.

Watch more local news: