Minnesota State Fair to bring back its police department

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials confirm they will reinstate their police department after the first of the year.

The RCSO took over security for the fair in June after State Fair police chief Paul Paulos retired. Officials decided to dismantle the department rather than replace him.

You can read Hammer's full statement below.

Next year's Minnesota State Fair will be held Aug. 25, 2022 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The Minnesota State Fair has reinstated its Police Department following a seven-month stretch during which law enforcement services were provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). The State Fair’s agreement with RCSO ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Commander Ron Knafla of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office will serve as State Fair Chief of Police. The State Fair has a decades-long association with RCSO, including Chuck Zacharias and the legendary Art Blakey who also served as State Fair Chiefs of Police.

The State Fair’s public safety program will continue its partnerships with RCSO and Minnesota State Patrol, along with officers from other law enforcement agencies and medical services providers, plus additional security contractors.