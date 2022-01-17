Ticket price increase, shortened hours approved for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

The gates will open an hour later than last year for the upcoming Great Minnesota Get-Together.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just weeks into 2022, planning is already underway for the next Minnesota State Fair.

During the annual meeting of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society over the weekend, the governing body of the fair, two changes were approved that will impact how much you pay to get through the gate, and how long you can roam the fairgrounds.

First, the board of managers approved an admission price hike for this year's fair, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.

Regular gate admission for adults 13-64 is $17, while ticket prices for kids 5-12 and seniors 65 and older are $15. Children under 4 get in for free.

The fees are a $1 increase in each age group from last year, but pre-fair discount tickets are currently still on sale through Jan. 31 for $13.

Hours for the Minnesota State Fair have also been modified for 2022. Here's what the schedule looks like this year:

Aug. 25 through Sept. 4: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 5: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Last year, the fairgrounds were open from 6 a.m. until midnight for the first 11 days of the fair, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

In 2021, more than 1.3 million people attended the Minnesota State Fair, an impressive number given the ongoing pandemic, but a significant decline from the more than 2.1 million people who visited in 2019. The fair was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

At the meeting, General Manager Jerry Hammer said the fair reported a $1.3 million operating loss last year, following the $16.5 million operating loss from the 2020.

Despite all the roadblocks and hurdles fair organizers had to overcome last year, Hammer said "the fact that we were able to produce a great fair for 1.3 million guests was miraculous."

