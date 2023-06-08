Minnesota state parks host second 'Free Day' of the year

The Minnesota DNR will have two more upcoming free days in 2023.

MINNESOTA, USA — On Saturday, June 10, Minnesotans can visit any state park or recreation area for free as part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's Free Park Days program.

There are 75 parks and recreation areas across the state, and the DNR said most residents live within 30 miles of a state park.

Entrance fees and vehicle permits will be waived, but additional activities like camping, rentals and tours will cost money.

Need an idea of where to go? The DNR has a map of parks and recreation areas on its website, with Fort Snelling being the closest to the metro area. State parks offer hiking, biking, swimming and birding, among other summery options.

Previous "Free Park Days" have been successful, with thousands heading outdoors in fall of 2022. Two more free days are bookmarked for 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Nov. 24.

