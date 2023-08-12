State Patrol looking for information in Friday morning fatal crash

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota State Troopers are asking anyone who may have seen what happened in an early morning fatal crash in Benton County to help them piece together what happened on Friday.
On Friday, Aug. 11 around 3:30 a.m., officials said a Nissan Pathfinder SUV was headed east on Highway 10 when it drove off of the road, into the ditch and rolled onto its roof. A person in the Nissan was thrown from the vehicle and struck by a GMC Sierra pickup truck.
That person died, troopers said. No other identifying information has been released about that person at this time.
The man driving the SUV was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries and officials suspect alcohol was involved in the crash.
A 17-year-old riding in the SUV was not hurt.
Officials said the man driving the GMC truck wasn't hurt and stayed on-scene to assist police. Troopers don't suspect the man was drinking prior to the crash.
Troopers said they think that other vehicles may have struck the body of the person thrown from the Nissan and then left the scene. If anyone witnessed the accident or has more information about anyone who may have struck the body, please contact Minnesota State Patrol at (507) 285-7410.
