Man dies after losing control of his motorcycle in St. Paul

Minnesota State Troopers said the 45-year-old man lost control on a curve late Monday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on a curve of an interstate Monday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Highway 280 just before midnight Monday when he lost control on the curve to I-94 eastbound.

Officials said the man's motorcycle came to rest in the grass median near the interstate. The man did not survive the crash.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, and crews from St. Paul Fire and EMS.

Any further information about the victim, including his name, is expected to be released on Tuesday.

KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available.

