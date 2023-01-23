Crash sends 9 to the hospital Sunday night

The cause of the crash on I-94 Sunday night is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — A massive crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night slowed traffic and left nine people injured.

According to Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol, Troopers responded to I-94 westbound around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

Authorities said nine people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No updates have been provided as of Monday morning about any of the victim's conditions.

KARE 11 will update this article as more details are made available.

Watch more local news: