Man dies after crashing on I-94, getting run over by multiple vehicles

Minnesota State Troopers said the 25-year-old man from Lakeville was headed east on Saturday morning when he put his vehicle into a median.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle and then running out into traffic. 

Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on Interstate 94 in the area of Highway 280 just before 3:30 Saturday morning when it went into the median and struck a guardrail. 

Officials said the driver, a 25-year-old man from Lakeville, then ran into traffic and into the side of a passing vehicle and was knocked down in the road. 

The driver was then struck and run over by multiple vehicles, according to officials. 

The man's name has not been released at this time. 

KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available

