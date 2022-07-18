3 people killed in Moorhead crash involving two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 65-year-old Robert Correll and 63-year-old Linda Correll of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke of Blaine died Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about two miles from the North Dakota border.
Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.
The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi hit the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi, crushing the vehicle and killing all three inside.
The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi driver was hurt.
