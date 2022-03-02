For the next 10 nights, expect to see more State Patrol officers around the metro

For the next 10 nights, Minnesota State Patrol officers will have heightened presence on highways around Minneapolis to clamp down on crime and speeding.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Minnesota State Patrol will increase the number of officers policing freeways around Minneapolis as part of a 10-night period of heightened enforcement.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) patrols will be concentrated on I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and I-694 starting Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

According to Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, "these HEAT patrols will increase our presence on the freeways so we can stop speeders and catch criminals who attempt to escape. If you don’t pull over we’re going to find you with our aviation assets.”

State Patrol says the "targeted operation" is meant to address criminal activity and speeding in areas "with public safety concerns. The agency also plans to use additional aviation support if necessary to stop drivers that attempt to flee from traffic stops.

The decision to enact HEAT patrols comes on the heels of a meeting between the Minneapolis Police Chiefs and Sheriffs associations, where officers looked at ways to support local agencies as they address a recent surge in crime.

In January, DFL lawmakers introduced their plan to tackle the issue of violent crime and unveiled a package of public safety legislation that features $100 million in grants to communities and nonprofits.

Included in the proposal is $40 million in community safety grants, $22 million in community policing grants, $22 million earmarked for crime investigation grants, $10 million to help curb the opioids epidemic, $450,000 to help the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Board hire more compliance investigators and funding for body-worn camera grants.

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota Republicans have drafted the C.O.P.S. program, or Creating Opportunities in Public Safety. A series of six bills with $65 million worth of funding, the proposal is meant to help bolster police recruitment and retention.

In the GOP plan, there's $20 million for a Workforce Scholarship Program, $20 million in grant money for students, $20 million in bonuses for officers, $2.5 for million tuition reimbursement, $1.5 million for a Pathways Program and a $1 million advertising campaign.

More local news from KARE 11