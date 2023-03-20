x
State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Eden Prairie

According to MSP, the victim, an 80-year-old man, was walking in the crosswalk against traffic when he was hit by a car traveling on Highway 5.
Credit: KARE 11
Minnesota State Patrol squad car

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday morning crash in Eden Prairie.

According to details released by troopers, an 80-year-old man was walking against traffic in the crosswalk near Eden Prairie Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Highway 5.

More information about the victim and 59-year-old driver is expected to be released Monday night.

After the collision, which happened shortly after 7 a.m., a person was seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras giving the victim CPR in the middle of the road.

As of 11:30 a.m., the scene is clear and traffic is moving normally.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

