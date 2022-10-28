Minnesota State Patrol adding extra support ahead of busy weekend

Additional staffing and troopers will be put in place in the Twin Cities area to help combat dangerous driving.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend.

With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.

“Our state troopers will be working alongside our communities and law enforcement partners throughout the state to ensure Halloween is scary for all the right reasons and that people travel responsibly so they get home safely,” said Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer in a statement.

State Patrol will also add a high visibility patrol shift in Minneapolis on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said they recognize that it is Halloween and people will be "out enjoying the holiday."

“There is no better time than now to plan for a safe and sober ride this weekend,” said Langer. “It is critical that drivers pay attention, obey the speed limit and ensure every occupant is wearing a seat belt. Traffic fatalities continue to trend downward in Minnesota. With Minnesotans heeding our advice, we can continue driving in that direction.”

State Patrol says the troopers will work with its aviation team to respond to any incidents that may occur over the weekend.

Watch more local news: