Statewide tornado drills happening Thursday

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, tornado drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. across Minnesota.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Seasoned Minnesotans know that the first Wednesday of the month is tornado siren test day.

But if you hear the sirens on Thursday, April 20, don't panic – that's just a test too.

The week of April 17 is Severe Weather Awareness Week and on Thursday, communities all across Minnesota will participate in a statewide tornado siren test.

The drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and will be simulated over weather radios, TVs and radio stations. Outside warning sirens will also activate for three minutes, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division.

Tornado drills are happening statewide today; outdoor warning sirens will sound at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Do you have a plan? Learn how to stay safe wherever you are: https://t.co/bYjqMi3NoR pic.twitter.com/DQSsaCqmJo — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) April 20, 2023

Minnesotans are encouraged to take some time Thursday to create an emergency plan in the event of an actual tornado threat.

DPS says a basement is the best place to take shelter, but if you don't have access to one, find an enclosed, windowless area. Click here for more information on tornado safety.

Watch more WeatherMinds:

Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+