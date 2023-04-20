Statewide tornado drills happening Thursday

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Seasoned Minnesotans know that the first Wednesday of the month is tornado siren test day.
But if you hear the sirens on Thursday, April 20, don't panic – that's just a test too.
The week of April 17 is Severe Weather Awareness Week and on Thursday, communities all across Minnesota will participate in a statewide tornado siren test.
The drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and will be simulated over weather radios, TVs and radio stations. Outside warning sirens will also activate for three minutes, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division.
Minnesotans are encouraged to take some time Thursday to create an emergency plan in the event of an actual tornado threat.
DPS says a basement is the best place to take shelter, but if you don't have access to one, find an enclosed, windowless area. Click here for more information on tornado safety.
Watch more WeatherMinds:
Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.