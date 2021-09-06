Minnesota Supreme Court tosses Mohamed Noor's 3rd-degree murder conviction

The former Minneapolis police officer will be re-sentenced for second degree manslaughter.

Editor's note: The video above is from June 2021.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

Noor was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder for shooting and killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017. The state's supreme court ruled Wednesday that Noor's actions were directed "with particularity," and therefore did not meet the "depraved-mind" requirement for third-degree murder.

Instead, Noor will be resentenced for his second-degree manslaughter conviction. He was originally sentenced to 12 years.

According to KARE 11's Lou Raguse, who has been following Noor's case, Noor could potentially get credit for time served and be released. He could also be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

Mohamed Noor was on patrol when he responded to a 911 call from Ruszczyk Damond saying she heard a woman under attack. She approached the squad car with Noor and his partner inside when he fired his gun, hitting and killing her. Noor maintains he was acting in self-defense.

Noor's team appealed the third-degree murder conviction, and in February, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld it. Noor's legal team then officially filed a petition asking the Minnesota Supreme Court for review.

In June, Noor's attorney Caitlinrose Fisher argued to the state supreme court justices that the "depraved mind" element of a third-degree murder conviction requires that the "eminently dangerous" act is not directed a particular person. She said the Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld that requirement for more than a century and in 20 separate decisions, and should not override its own precedent.

“This has been and is intended to be a narrow crime,” she said. "When we’re talking about treating an unintentional death as a murder, that is a narrow class of cases."

Noor's attorneys did not ask for his manslaughter conviction to be overturned.

Also in June, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Jean Burdorf appeared on behalf of the state. She said that the case law is unclear, and the state supreme court should do whatever they need to do, including overriding previous decisions if necessary, to clarify the third-degree murder requirements.

“Noor is arguing in essence he can’t be convicted of third-degree murder at all because his actions were directed at Ms. Ruszczyk," Burdorf said.