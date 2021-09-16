Minnesota Supreme Court reverses injunction, Minneapolis police reform ballot question will go forward

County elections officials have already printed all 350,000 ballots with the language.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the city of Minneapolis and Yes 4 Minneapolis, allowing recently revised language for the police reform question printed on ballots to remain as is.

The Supreme Court's ruling struck down Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson's previous injunction. Anderson previously ruled it couldn't go to voters because the question, as written, didn't make it clear enough what changes a "yes" vote would bring to the city's charter.

News alert -- Minnesota Supreme Court reverses ruling by Henn Co Judge Anderson in Samuels group lawsuit. High Court rules charter amendment ballot language written by Minneapolis City Council is okay to go onto the ballot. City of Mpls and Yes 4 Minneapolis win on appeal. pic.twitter.com/4nA4qHYABd — John Croman (@JohnCroman) September 16, 2021

The city's legal staff asserted the wording of the ballot question complies completely with state law, which requires voters know what's being amended and can distinguish it from other questions appearing on the same ballot.

A representative from Yes 4 Minneapolis told KARE 11 they are "very happy" with the judge's decision.

Just got off the phone with Yes 4 Minneapolis, which petitioned to bring the public safety amendment to the ballot: "We are so excited, and very, very happy, very, very grateful, that democracy was honored today." https://t.co/8ZwMOZ1QrG — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) September 16, 2021

County elections officials have already printed all 350,000 ballots with the language. Early absentee voting in the city election is set to begin Friday, Sept. 17.

The current language for the question is as follows: