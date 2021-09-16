Minnesota Supreme Court reverses injunction, Minneapolis police reform ballot question will go forward

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the city of Minneapolis and Yes 4 Minneapolis, allowing recently revised language for the police reform question printed on ballots to remain as is.
The Supreme Court's ruling struck down Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson's previous injunction. Anderson previously ruled it couldn't go to voters because the question, as written, didn't make it clear enough what changes a "yes" vote would bring to the city's charter.
The city's legal staff asserted the wording of the ballot question complies completely with state law, which requires voters know what's being amended and can distinguish it from other questions appearing on the same ballot.
A representative from Yes 4 Minneapolis told KARE 11 they are "very happy" with the judge's decision.
County elections officials have already printed all 350,000 ballots with the language. Early absentee voting in the city election is set to begin Friday, Sept. 17.
The current language for the question is as follows:
Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?