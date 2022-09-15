$35 million in federal funding headed to Minnesota for road construction projects

The funds will be used for two projects — $25 million for a construction project in Austin and $10 million for a project near Cologne.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will receive $35 million in federal funds for two separate road construction projects, one near Cologne and another in Austin.

According to White House officials, the two grants come from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.

"Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release. “Using funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before."

The project near Cologne, which will receive $10 million in grant money, is to expand a five-mile stretch of Highway 212 to four lanes. Officials said the expansion project will take place from CSAH 36 to Tacoma Avenue.

In Austin, $25 million will be used to reconstruct eight bridges, including five overhead bridges, two mainline bridges and one pedestrian bridge. Funds will also be used to repair two mainline bridges along Interstate 90.

