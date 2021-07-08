Minnesota to receive $50 million following suit against opioid maker Purdue Pharma

The funds will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota will receive $50 million for drug prevention programs as part of a resolution to the state's lawsuit against Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday.

Minnesota was one of several states and local governments that filed suit against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, which controls the company. The suit accused the drug maker of being a major contributor to the deadly opioid crisis across the country.

As part of the resolution outlined in a mediator's report filed in bankruptcy court this week, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will be required to release more than 30 million documents to the public detailing FDA approval of Oxycontin and its methods of promoting opioids. The Sackler family will pay more than $4.3 billion over nine years for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs to governments across the country, with Minnesota's share amounting to $50 million.

According to Ellison's office, Purdue Pharma had previously offered a $3 billion settlement before filing for bankruptcy in 2019. Minnesota was one of 24 states and the District of Columbia that chose not to accept that settlement and fought for the larger resolution and document release.

“No amount of money can make up for the pain that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family caused families and communities in Minnesota and across the country. This means that no resolution can be perfect,” Ellison said in statement. “I chose to be part of the solution today because the most significant feature of this resolution — beyond the resources that we will receive for prevention, treatment, and recovery — is the disclosure of more than 30 million documents from Purdue and the Sacklers, which other attorneys general and I fought hard for. This public disclosure means no one will ever forget what they did to us and no one can ever do it again.

“Let’s remember what the opioid crisis is about: addiction, suffering, and death for too many Minnesotans and their families, and devastation for too many Minnesota communities, especially rural communities and communities of color — all while corporations like Purdue and the individuals that controlled them reaped billions in profits from it," Ellison said.

According to the Attorney General's office, the terms of the deal will ban the Sackler family from opioid business and require Purdue Pharma to close or be sold by 2024.