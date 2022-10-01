x
How to spend your MEA weekend around the Twin Cities

Planning a staycation? Here are some fun ways to spend time with the kiddos during the fall break.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Staying in town this MEA weekend? You don't have to go far to find family fun!

From outdoor activities to museums and more, find some inspiration for your long weekend in the list below.

Children's Theater Company

Check out CTC's calendar of shows from Oct. 20 - 23! There are multiple shows of "Carmela Full of Wishes" and "Circus Abyssinia: Tulu."

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

Join the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory from Oct. 20 - 23 to celebrate the return of all 21 Sparky statues. From trivia to a "make your own Sparky" station, there are a bunch of activities for kids all weekend long.

Go for a scenic drive

Temps are dropping, and that means the window to enjoy the brilliant fall color is getting smaller. While much of the state is beyond peak color, the DNR Fall Color Finder can you help figure out where you can go to enjoy the last colors of the season!

YOUR PHOTOS: Fall color around Minnesota

1 / 47
Lindsey Paulsen
Mississippi River bank in St Paul Credit: Sheldon Berkowitz

Mill City Museum

Learn more about the birthplace of Minneapolis and the wealth of history at the National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota Children's Museum

There's no shortage of fun and entertainment for kids at the Children's Museum. All permanent exhibits are currently open at the museum, including The Scramble, though some exhibit components are removed or closed.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Enjoy a beautiful fall weekend wandering around the Arb. The AppleHouse, Pumpkin Display and Scarecrows in the Gardens are all open through MEA weekend.

Minnesota Zoo

Come for the animals, stay for the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular! The immersive walk-thru experience runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5 and features thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. 

Science Museum of Minnesota

Learning meets fun at the Science Museum of Minnesota. From dinosaurs and fossils to learning about the human body, there are more than a dozen permanent experiences and other exhibits to visit.

Sever's Corn Maze

Sever's annual Fall Festival continues through Oct. 30! 

Visit an apple orchard

Nothing says "fall" like freshly picked apples and seasonal goodies! Check out one of these 11 apple orchards, as recommended by KARE 11 viewers and staff.

Need more ideas? Check out these guides from Minnesota Parent and Family Fun Twin Cities.

