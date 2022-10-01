How to spend your MEA weekend around the Twin Cities

Planning a staycation? Here are some fun ways to spend time with the kiddos during the fall break.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Staying in town this MEA weekend? You don't have to go far to find family fun!

From outdoor activities to museums and more, find some inspiration for your long weekend in the list below.

Check out CTC's calendar of shows from Oct. 20 - 23! There are multiple shows of "Carmela Full of Wishes" and "Circus Abyssinia: Tulu."

Join the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory from Oct. 20 - 23 to celebrate the return of all 21 Sparky statues. From trivia to a "make your own Sparky" station, there are a bunch of activities for kids all weekend long.

Temps are dropping, and that means the window to enjoy the brilliant fall color is getting smaller. While much of the state is beyond peak color, the DNR Fall Color Finder can you help figure out where you can go to enjoy the last colors of the season!

Learn more about the birthplace of Minneapolis and the wealth of history at the National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There's no shortage of fun and entertainment for kids at the Children's Museum. All permanent exhibits are currently open at the museum, including The Scramble, though some exhibit components are removed or closed.

Enjoy a beautiful fall weekend wandering around the Arb. The AppleHouse, Pumpkin Display and Scarecrows in the Gardens are all open through MEA weekend.

Come for the animals, stay for the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular! The immersive walk-thru experience runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5 and features thousands of artistically carved pumpkins.

Learning meets fun at the Science Museum of Minnesota. From dinosaurs and fossils to learning about the human body, there are more than a dozen permanent experiences and other exhibits to visit.

Sever's annual Fall Festival continues through Oct. 30!

Nothing says "fall" like freshly picked apples and seasonal goodies! Check out one of these 11 apple orchards, as recommended by KARE 11 viewers and staff.

