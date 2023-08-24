Vikings' Jordan Addison pleads guilty in speeding case

The first-round draft choice was clocked driving his Maserati 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul early the morning of July 20.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With his first NFL season looming ahead of him, Minnesota Vikings rookie wideout Jordan Addison has apparently decided to put a high-profile incident in the rearview mirror.

A petition to plead guilty to a single count of speeding was entered in Ramsey County Wednesday. The charge was reduced from a misdemeanor to a petty misdemeanor as part of a plea deal that also includes the dismissal of a second charge of reckless driving.

Court documents indicate Addison will pay a total of $686 in fines should the court agree to accept the sentencing agreement. The petition to plead guilty says nothing about the status of his driving privileges. Motorists caught driving more than 100 mph in Minnesota frequently lose their license for at least six months, and aggravated cases can end with a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Addison was pulled over by a Minnesota state trooper early the morning of July 20 after he was clocked doing 140 mph in a 55 zone on I-94 through downtown St. Paul, a full 85 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The Vikings rookie later apologized for using poor judgment and told reporters he was speeding due to an emergency involving his dog.

