Minnesotans head south with Red Cross to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans are traveling south into harm's way to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The American Red Cross in Minnesota has sent 21 volunteers down and they say they will keep sending them for the days and weeks to come.

David Schoeneck is a volunteer with the Red Cross in Minnesota and says he hasn't talked to the volunteers yet. They like to give them a day to get situated, but says he knows how some of them felt when answering the call.

"It’s a little bit of apprehension because you are going into an unknown situation," Schoeneck said. "It’s knowing you’re there helping people probably on the worst day of their life.”

Schoeneck says most of the volunteers are helping at shelters right now, and the Red Cross is committed to helping people get back on their feet.

“We’ll be there as long as we’re needed. Frankly, for some of the larger hurricanes like this, we’re there still helping people a year or two later," Schoeneck said.

The Red Cross is not alone. Xcel Energy says they have already sent 240 contract workers to Louisiana - and they are prepared to send more Xcel employees if needed.

The Minnesota National Guard says they have not received a request for support at this time.

If you are looking for ways to help, the Red Cross says you can volunteer, donate blood or donate money if you are able to.