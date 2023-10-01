Walz, Flanagan prioritize children and families in new budget proposal

The $12 billion plan is the first of four packages in the administration's larger "One Minnesota" budget proposal.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are vowing to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids" in their upcoming budget plan.

The $12 billion proposal is the first of four packages in the administration's larger "One Minnesota" budget proposal that's being revealed ahead of the full two-year budget announcement on Jan. 24. The plan includes the "largest investments in public education in state history," according to the administration, as well as proposals to lower child care costs and expand tax credits for lower-income families.

“As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take bold action to deliver for Minnesotans, and we’re putting forward a budget that meets the moment,” Gov. Walz said in a statement.

“As a mom of a fourth grader, former school board member, and life-long advocate for children, I am proud that our One Minnesota Budget includes investments and innovation that put children and families at the center of state government. This is the budget I’ve been working towards my entire career,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

Some of the elements of the proposal include:

Funding for universal school meals

Expanding access to special education

Tying future school funding to inflation

Investing $158 million into mental health needs, including funding to address staffing shortages for school counselors, nurses, social workers, psychologists and other support professionals

Expanding Child and Dependent Care Credit and Child Tax Credit

Investing in Minnesota Food Self Program and emergency distribution facilities

Gov. Walz is also calling for the creation of a new state Department of Children, Youth and Families to support key child care and early learning programs, food assistance, and youth opportunities.

“This is a bold education budget that recognizes the scale of the multi-billion-dollar challenges we’re facing in Minnesota’s classrooms, from staffing, to mental health, to the rising costs of educating students in poverty and with special needs," said Education Minnesota president Denise Specht in a statement. "We’re looking forward to working with the governor, lieutenant governor and legislators to pass an education budget that gives every student and educator, in every ZIP code, the tools they need to succeed.”

Republicans have yet to comment on the proposal.

This will be the first time the Walz-Flanagan administration has presented a budget to a DFL-majority legislature, after the two chambers were previously split between the two parties in Gov. Walz's first term in office.

