On the warmest Halloween in 22 years, Minnesotans still can’t help thinking about the ’91 blizzard

If you've lived in Minnesota for a while, you can appreciate how much colder it could be this time of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The weather is simply gorgeous this Halloween.

Those of us who have lived in Minnesota for a while can appreciate how nice this weather is, and how much colder it could be.

The coldest Halloween on record was 15 degrees in 1878 and the snowiest Halloween was the blizzard in 1991 when 8.2 inches of snow fell within a few hours.

The three-day storm dumped a total of 28.4 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St/ Paul International Airport, a storm Michael Hagan remembers trick-or-treating through.

“It was crazy how much snow there was on the ground,” said Hagan, who now owns the Halloween Fun Shop in Maple Grove.

“That blizzard of 1991 still comes up all the time,” he said. “I’m surprised how much it comes up.”

He says that storm still impacts the kinds of costumes people buy.

"They'll be talking with their children and say 'Oh yeah, that's a good costume, but it's going to be cold, it's going to be cold, keep that in mind,'” Hagan said.



But snow on Halloween happens less often than you might think.



Over the last 147 years, snow has fallen on Halloween 21 times. That means there’s about a 14% chance that you will see fresh snow on Halloween.

The cold is a bigger issue, but historic records show the average temperature on Halloween may be warmer than you might think.

According to records, the average high on Halloween is around 50 degrees.

The high this year is around 66 degrees, which makes this Halloween the warmest since 2000.

Andrea Gross at The Costume Collective said weather this warm gives people a lot of freedom when it comes to costumes.

“There are fewer obstacles when it comes to getting people what they want,” Gross said. "We've done some Cleopatra and Pharaoh couples and some Scotts and kilts, things like that.”



But even with that freedom, some people still go for the classics.



"I'm kind of surprised that Jack Sparrow never seems to go away. Like, without a new movie. We have sent several Jack Sparrows out the door this year,” Gross laughs.



Whatever floats your boat or lights up your Jack-o'-Lantern.



Just enjoy it, because you never know when another Halloween Blizzard might come calling.

