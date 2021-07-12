Minnesota Wild pup Hobey meets forever family

Monday was Hobey's "graduation day"! The golden retriever has a bright future as a veteran's service dog.

MINNESOTA, USA — Every dog has his day – and that includes the Minnesota Wild's service-dog-in-training Hobey.

The team adopted Hobey, a rescue golden retriever, for the 2020-21 season – but there was always a bigger plan. While enjoying plenty of affection and hockey, the pup was also getting ready for his future as a service dog.

This next leg of Hobey's journey takes him to Soldier's 6, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides veterans, police officers, and firefighters with specially trained service dogs.

After a season of training from CFO and Executive VP Jeff Pellegrom, Hobey finally "graduated"... and met his forever family.

today I met my forever family



thank you @mnwild for one whole season of love & hockeys!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/KpOrwKDdog — @mnwildpup hobey (@mnwildpup) July 12, 2021

A previous graduate of the Wild's Adopt-a-Dog program was Breezer, another rescue pup. Both were from Coco's Heart Dog Rescue, a foster-based rescue based in the Twin Cities.