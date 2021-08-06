Minnesota woman fatally struck after vehicle disabled by elk in Colorado

A Colorado TV station reports that 18-year-old Kendra Durnan of Buffalo was hit while standing on the shoulder of I-25 near Denver.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Minnesota woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in struck an elk in Colorado early Monday.

KCNC-TV reports that 18-year-old Kendra Durnan of Buffalo was a passenger in a Chevy Trailblazer traveling south on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines just before 1 a.m. Monday morning when the vehicle hit an elk running across the highway.

In a news release the Colorado State Patrol says Durnan and the 21-year-old driver of the SUV were standing on the left shoulder along with a good Samaritan who had stopped to help, when another vehicle hit the elk in the roadway and careened onto the shoulder of I-25. Durnan was struck and killed, and the other two people were thrown over a concrete barrier and into the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The patrol says the SUV that hit Durnan than bounced back into traffic and collided with two other vehicles. Nine people in all were transported to a hospital with injuries.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the 10-mile stretch of I-25 where the crash occurred has some of the highest numbers of roadkill reports for highways in the Denver metro area.