Minneapolis woman starts business to help people co-parent

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Single parenting, or co-parenting from two households may be common... but that doesn't mean it's easy. And the pandemic can make things feel bleak. A North Minneapolis native started a business that aims to help.

“Because you have a single parent household, or you're co-parenting across households, it does not mean it's the end of the world, and I'm a testament to that,” Alysha Price said.

Price is a testament to that. The CEO of “The Price Dynamic” never married her son's father, but somehow the two always managed to make it work. This year, their son is a freshman in college.

“It is a huge accomplishment in our family and we're so proud of him," Price said.

Alysha always had a passion to help others in similar circumstances, but it wasn't until last year when she decided to start "The Price Dynamic".

“I wanted to be able to eliminate the idea that, being a single parent, it's inevitable that your family is going to fail,” she said.

Alysha started coaching parents on communication and tapping into their village for support... and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



“What we done was expanded our services to support families who've been ordered to supervised or monitored visitation,” Price said.

She also started training employment counselors and teachers about how to deal with family dynamics, with a special focus on breaking stereotypes.

“It's really important to me, that if we're going to support over ending some of these generational cycles, and curses, that we're able to help families of color, who are sometimes stereotyped, or at a deficit, because they are considered a single-parent household,” she said.

“We often times look at that as a way of categorizing our children who are sometimes failing, or not doing as well in academic spaces, and it's not always true,” she said.

She believes that when adults figure out a healthy dynamic, they can raise well-adapted children.

“It supports their social and emotional development, and when you're able to get along and model that for your children, the ways they show up in the world is remarkable, it changes so much,” Price said.