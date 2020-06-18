Minnesota Zoo plans limited drive-thru experience to raise funding

Beastly Boulevard will offer families a change to drive a special route on the Minnesota Zoo's Northern Trail.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo has announced a new, limited drive-thru experience to help raise critical funding, as the zoo faces a major financial shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beastly Boulevard will offer families a chance to drive a special route on the Minnesota Zoo's Northern Trail, where visitors can view bison, camels, horses, llamas, and many other species.

Tickets will cost $25 for Minnesota Zoo members, and $50 for non-members. The drive takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Guests will also receive a kid-friendly interactive educational booklet, and a link to a special Spotify playlist to stream an animal-themed soundtrack for the drive.

Beastly Boulevard will be open from June 24 to July 5, with timed entry available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are available online starting June 19.

The Minnesota Zoo has been closed to the public since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, zoo officials announced it would need to eliminate 125 positions, including 48 layoffs, due to the financial challenges of the closure.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz pressed lawmakers to approve financial support for the Minnesota Zoo, warning that the zoo could face closure without funding help.

Zoo officials also made their case to the House State Government Finance Division on Tuesday, noting the zoo was expected to exhaust its financial reserves by the end of June. Minnesota Zoo receives one-third of its annual operating budget through state funding, with the other two-thirds coming from gate fees and donations.

The Minnesota Zoo's CFO told lawmakers the cost for the zoo to remain closed is nearly as high as the cost to remain open due to the high cost of animal care.

The House committee approved $6 million in funding support for the zoo, but the measure still requires approval by the full Minnesota House and Senate.

The zoo said it has been working on phased reopening plans, but state support is still necessary.