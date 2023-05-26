Minnesotans are excited about the weekend's forecast

An unusually sunny and warm Memorial Day weekend is predicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNESOTA, USA — One could say this weekend is winning the weather lottery as only twice in the past two decades has the weather been so friendly through Memorial Day weekend.

"According to the National Weather Service since 2000, having zero rain in the metro area has only happened twice," said KARE 11 meteorologist Jamie Kegol. "This could be the third weekend."

Aki Shibata was enjoying the evening out at Lake Como Friday. For the first time in decades, she strapped on rollerblades.

"It's kind of scary," she said. "But it's not too bad."

She and her son, Atom, wanted to take in as much sunshine as they could.

"We're like, let's go out and play as much as possible," she said.

She was one of the many families enjoying Lake Como.

Just a ten-minute drive away, families were also outside enjoying the views at Harriet Island Regional Park.

"It's a nice day and we thought about going out for a picnic," said David Bedeley, who brought a blanket out and snacks.

"With Minnesota, you never know how long the nice weather's gonna last," he said.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+