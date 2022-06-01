Minnesotans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Eight Minnesotans were charged with counts ranging from disorderly conduct to assault on a police officer.

One year after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, more than 700 of people have been charged in connection to the attack, including eight men and women from Minnesota.

On Jan. 6, 2021, lawmakers inside the building were working to certify the results of the 2020 election, while outside on the National Mall, a large group of former President Donald Trump's supporters gathered for a rally.

The crowd of protesters, who claimed Trump actually won the election instead of Joe Biden started moving toward the U.S. Capitol. Eventually, a crowd violently broke through security barriers, overwhelmed Capitol Police and entered the building.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and staff inside, including Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, were rushed to a secure location minutes before rioters entered the House chamber.

Brian Mock of Minneapolis was captured on video, according to court records, shoving two Capitol police officers to the ground, kicking one of them while he was down and stealing riot shields. Mock was turned in by informants who saw his social media posts and allegedly heard him bragging about the assaults. He has pleaded guilty and is awaiting trial.

Four Lindstrom, Minnesota men are currently awaiting trial. Robert Westbury, his sons Jonah Westbury and Isaac Westbury, and another companion Aaron James all face charges related to entering the Capitol building.

Isaac Westbury and James also face charges of civil disorder and assaulting an officer using a dangerous weapon.

Victoria White of Rochester was also captured on video as part of the mob trying to breach the Capitol building, authorities say. She was released on her own recognizance and is awaiting her trial.

Two other Minnesotans have already agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the riots.

Jordan Stotts of Bemidji pled guilty last year after being turned in based on his social media posts. Photos show him inside the Capitol. Stotts has been sentenced to probation, 60 days of home detention and community service.

Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota and his father Daryl, of Iowa, signed a plea agreement last month admitting they climbed through a broken window and then rushed a line of law enforcement officers to let other rioters inside. They are awaiting sentencing.